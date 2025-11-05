Contreras underwent a minor procedure on his fractured left middle finger Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

General manager Matt Arnold said Contreras is roughly 5-to-6 weeks away from resuming baseball activity, so his surgery isn't expected to impact his availability for the start of the 2026 season. The 27-year-old backstop also had his $12 million club option declined Tuesday after posting a .754 OPS in the regular season -- his worst as a Brewer. However, he will remain under team control as an arbitration-eligible player.