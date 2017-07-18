Brewers' Yadiel Rivera: Sent packing to Triple-A
Rivera was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday.
The infielder made just one appearance after being called up to the big leagues. With the Brewers in need of catching depth more than infield depth at the moment, Rivera will return to the minors. His positional versatility could help him find his way back to Milwaukee when the team's catching situation is sorted out once again.
