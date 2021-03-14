Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Sunday that Brown has been shut down indefinitely due to right shoulder fatigue, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Though Counsell was unwilling to provide a definitive timeline on Brown's return, the skipper confirmed that the right-hander wouldn't appear in any more Cactus League games while he manages the shoulder issue, according to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The Brewers don't believe Brown's shoulder issue is a long-term concern, so he could still have a realistic chance at being ready to go for the start of the Triple-A season, which has been pushed back to early May.