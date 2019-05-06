Brewers' Zack Brown: Mixed results early
Brown allowed two earned runs over six innings in a start with Triple-A San Antonio on Monday and owns a 3.99 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 32:18 K:BB in 38.1 innings over seven Triple-A starts this season.
Brown has done a good job preventing runs in his first go-around at the Triple-A level, particularly with his squad playing in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. He has, however, had some issues keeping runners off the bases, particularly via the base on balls. Brown remains the Brewers' top pitching prospect, and if he is able to iron out some kinks in the near future, he could still make his big-league debut at some point this summer.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal