Brown allowed two earned runs over six innings in a start with Triple-A San Antonio on Monday and owns a 3.99 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 32:18 K:BB in 38.1 innings over seven Triple-A starts this season.

Brown has done a good job preventing runs in his first go-around at the Triple-A level, particularly with his squad playing in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. He has, however, had some issues keeping runners off the bases, particularly via the base on balls. Brown remains the Brewers' top pitching prospect, and if he is able to iron out some kinks in the near future, he could still make his big-league debut at some point this summer.