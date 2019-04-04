Brewers' Zack Brown: Reaches Triple-A
Brown will open the year with Triple-A San Antonio, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.
Brown is the Brewers' best pitching prospect, which isn't necessarily saying much, but he has a fairly similar profile to Brandon Woodruff at the same stage of their careers. His arsenal is headlined by a 92-95 mph fastball that generates an elite percentage of groundballs. Brown also owns a plus bender and a solid changeup. He is more control than command at this stage of his development, but his fearless style on the mound tends to work in his favor. He could join the big-league rotation or bullpen at some point this summer.
