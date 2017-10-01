Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Leaves early with hamstring strain
Diaz left Sunday's game with a strained left hamstring, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
After emerging as one of the big surprises of the 2016 campaign, Diaz's demotion to Triple-A and prolonged stay in the minor leagues this season raise questions about the Cards' long-term plans for him. Paul DeJong usurped Diaz on the organizational depth chart, and it's reasonable to think that a utility role may be in Diaz's future if he remains in St. Louis.
More News
-
Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Exits with injury•
-
Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Recalled from Triple-A Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Working at multiple positions in Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Heating up at Triple-A Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Exits game after HBP•
-
Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Will continue working exclusively at shortstop•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...