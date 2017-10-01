Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Leaves early with hamstring strain

Diaz left Sunday's game with a strained left hamstring, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

After emerging as one of the big surprises of the 2016 campaign, Diaz's demotion to Triple-A and prolonged stay in the minor leagues this season raise questions about the Cards' long-term plans for him. Paul DeJong usurped Diaz on the organizational depth chart, and it's reasonable to think that a utility role may be in Diaz's future if he remains in St. Louis.