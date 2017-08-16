Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Working at multiple positions in Memphis
Diaz recently asked for and was granted permission to begin working at second and third base in addition to shortstop at Triple-A Memphis, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports. "I think versatility for most players is valuable," said Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak. "Now that he's been down there awhile and adjusting to it, [we] thought it was time to create some flexibility for him."
Diaz's request was essentially borne out of self-preservation, considering that rookie Paul DeJong has a stranglehold on the shortstop position in the majors for the foreseeable future. Diaz worked at multiple spots in the infield during his playing days in Cuba, but had focused on shortstop during his time in the Cardinals organization. Sent down to Memphis back on June 28 to refine his swing, the 27-year-old has been rather ordinary with the Redbirds, slashing .252/.292/.396 with four home runs and 20 RBI.
