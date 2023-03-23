Misiewicz was optioned to Triple-A Memphis by the Cardinals on Thursday.
Misiewicz was acquired from the Royals in early February in exchange for cash considerations and will function as left-handed relief depth in the minors to begin the 2023 campaign. He holds a career 4.43 ERA and 105:31 K:BB in 103.2 total innings at the MLB level.
