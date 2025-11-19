The Cardinals selected Mautz's contract from Double-A Springfield on Tuesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Mautz spent all of 2025 at Springfield and turned in his best season yet, finishing with a 2.98 ERA and 1.11 WHIP alongside a 134:33 K:BB over 114.2 innings. The 24-year-old southpaw will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft now that he owns a spot on St. Louis' 40-man roster, and he'll most likely report to Triple-A Memphis to begin the 2026 season.