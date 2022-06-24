Dickerson (calf) had his rehab assignment paused Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Dickerson resumed his rehab assignment Tuesday, but he's still dealing with a calf injury and is being examined further by the team's medical staff. Although he took batting practice Friday, it's not yet clear when he'll be able to head back to Triple-A Memphis to resume his rehab stint.
