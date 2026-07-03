Cardinals' Dustin May: Reports improvement with ankle

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and May both said that the hurler's right ankle felt better than expected Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

He planned to test the ankle out with some catch at Wrigley Field, but rain in the forecast might prevent that from happening. May was forced to depart Thursday's start in Atlanta after recording just two outs because of a comebacker that struck him on the ankle. X-rays were negative and May has a chance to make his next start, but his status will become clearer in the coming days.