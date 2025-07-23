Cardinals' Erick Fedde: DFA'd by St. Louis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals designated Fedde for assignment Wednesday.
Fedde had been pummeled for 26 runs while posting an 8:11 K:BB over 17.2 innings over his last five starts, bringing his ERA up to 5.22 on the season. The veteran right-hander is likely to clear waivers and eventually become a free agent, with the Cardinals remaining on the hook for what's left of his $7.5 million salary. Michael McGreevy will replace Fedde in the St. Louis rotation.
