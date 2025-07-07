Fedde (3-9) allowed three runs on two hits and four walks while failing to record a strikeout over 1.1 innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Cubs.

Fedde needed 53 pitches (26 strikes) to get the four outs. After giving up seven runs in each of his last two outings, it looks like Fedde was on a short leash for this one. He's also walked nine batters over his last 10 innings, and his BB/9 on the year is at 4.3 through 18 starts. Fedde will have trouble getting things back on track if he continues to issue such a high number of free passes. He's added a 4.79 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 57:45 K:BB across 94 innings this season. He's tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus Atlanta.