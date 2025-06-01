Fedde (3-5) took the loss Sunday against the Rangers, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out five.

Fedde pitched well Sunday, delivering his first quality start in his last four outings. However, the Cardinals failed to provide much run support against Jacob deGrom on the other end in an eventual 8-1 defeat, leaving Fedde with his second straight loss. The 32-year-old right-hander sports a 3.82 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP and 44 strikeouts through 12 starts (68.1 innings) this season. Fedde is currently lined up for a tough home matchup with the Dodgers in his next outing.