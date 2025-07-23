Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and pitching coach Dusty Blake planned to discuss Fedde's status in the rotation Tuesday after the righty struggled again in a loss to the Rockies, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Fedde was rocked for six runs on seven hits and one walk over three innings against the Rockies and holds a 9.64 ERA and 2.04 WHIP since June 13. The Cardinals had been hoping Fedde could right the ship and boost his trade value before the deadline, but at this point they would seem to have no choice but to replace him in the rotation with Michael McGreevy. The club should reveal its plans for Fedde in the coming days.