Cardinals' Erick Fedde: Struggles continue in 10th loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fedde (3-10) took the loss Tuesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk over three innings against the Rockies. He struck out five.
The right-hander had a chance to bounce back against a struggling Rockies lineup but was instead tagged for damage, including home runs by Mickey Moniak and Ryan McMahon. Fedde is in the middle of a rough stretch, going 0-5 with a 9.64 ERA and 2.04 WHIP over 28 innings across seven starts since June 13. While he could still be a buy-low option for a contender at the trade deadline, his recent struggles have significantly diminished his potential trade value.
More News
-
Cardinals' Erick Fedde: Struggles again Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Erick Fedde: Staying in rotation for now•
-
Cardinals' Erick Fedde: Penciled in for Saturday for now•
-
Cardinals' Erick Fedde: Next start undetermined•
-
Cardinals' Erick Fedde: Pulled early Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Erick Fedde: Clobbered again in loss•