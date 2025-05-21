Fedde allowed four runs on five hits and no walks while striking out two in five innings versus the Tigers on Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision.

Fedde began by allowing a leadoff home run to Kerry Carpenter and the Tigers tacked on another run before the inning concluded. The deficit doubled in the third after Riley Greene hit a two-run blast two right, but Fedde was able to retire the final seven batters he faced after that. Fedde had allowed only three home runs all season heading into Tuesday, but he also didn't walk anyone for the second time in his last three starts. Fedde has posted a 2.43 ERA on the road this season as opposed to a 5.20 ERA at home and lines up for a potential bounce back road start against the Orioles next week.