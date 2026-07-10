Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Cardinals' Ixan Henderson: Beginning rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Henderson (elbow) has been cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.

Henderson has been sidelined all season after coming into Cardinals camp in spring training with a flexor strain. He's progressed enough in his rehab to test things out in games and should eventually join the rotation at Triple-A Memphis once he's deemed ready. Henderson has excelled in his two seasons in the minors, most recently holding a 2.59 ERA and 134:51 K:BB over 132 innings covering 25 starts with Double-A Springfield in 2025.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!