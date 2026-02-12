Henderson is shut down from throwing in Cardinals camp due to a left flexor strain, Brian Walton of TheCardinalNation.com reports.

Henderson scored an invitation to big-league camp after posting a 2.59 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 134:51 K:BB in 132 innings across 25 starts at Double-A Springfield in 2025, but he'll have to wait to make a good impression. It's unclear when the lefty might be cleared to resume throwing. Once he is healthy, Henderson will likely move up to Triple-A Memphis to begin the 2026 season.