Flaherty (shoulder) is scheduled to toss his second bullpen session Tuesday or Wednesday since resuming his throwing program in mid-April, Evan Frondorf of MLB.com reports.

Flaherty apparently checked out fine after completing a bullpen session of roughly 30 pitches over the weekend, so he'll get back on the mound again a few days later and presumably incorporate more of his pitches. Based on how Flaherty looks in that side session, the Cardinals will decide whether he's ready to advance to facing live hitters. Since Flaherty will at some point need at least two simulated games or minor-league rehab outings to build up his pitch count, he may be trending toward an early June return from the 10-day injured list.