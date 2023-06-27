Flaherty (hip) has been cleared to start Saturday against the Yankees, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Flaherty had been lined up to handle Thursday's series finale versus the Astros, but the Cardinals will give him a couple extra days of rest after he was scratched from his last turn in the rotation Sunday in London due to hip discomfort. The 27-year-old right-hander carries a disappointing 4.95 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 80:44 K:BB through 80 innings (15 starts) this season with St. Louis.