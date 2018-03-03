Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Expected to open at Triple-A
Flaherty has just an outside shot at cracking the Opening Day rotation and is likely to open at Triple-A Memphis, the Cardinals' official site reports.
Flaherty posted a 6.33 ERA in 21.1 innings in the majors last season, though it came with a more palatable 4.41 xFIP. In 148.2 innings split between Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis, he recorded an impressive 2.18 ERA. He's still just 22, so the Cardinals will likely keep him in the minors to start the year to work on his secondary pitches.
