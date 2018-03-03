Flaherty has just an outside shot at cracking the Opening Day rotation and is likely to open at Triple-A Memphis, the Cardinals' official site reports.

Flaherty posted a 6.33 ERA in 21.1 innings in the majors last season, though it came with a more palatable 4.41 xFIP. In 148.2 innings split between Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis, he recorded an impressive 2.18 ERA. He's still just 22, so the Cardinals will likely keep him in the minors to start the year to work on his secondary pitches.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...

  • travis-shaw.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 2.0

    Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....