Flaherty (shoulder) is scheduled to make the second appearance of his minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday with Double-A Springfield.

Flaherty will be looking for better results Tuesday after he was roughed up for four runs (three earned) on four hits over one inning in his initial rehab start last Thursday with Triple-A Memphis. On a more positive note, Flaherty struck out two and issued no walks while tossing 35 pitches, so he could bring up his pitch count to around 50 on Tuesday. Flaherty will likely require at least one more rehab start beyond Tuesday's outing before potentially making his return from the 60-day injured list.