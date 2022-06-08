Flaherty (shoulder) is scheduled to make his second rehab start Friday with Triple-A Memphis, the Associated Press reports.

Flaherty will be returning to the mound on four days' rest and looking to up his pitch count after he struck out three over three perfect innings in his 2022 debut Sunday with Double-A Springfield. Since Flaherty needed only 30 pitches to record his nine outs, he'll likely need at least two more rehab outings to get stretched out to around 70-to-80 pitches. Barring any setbacks in his recovery from the shoulder issue, Flaherty tentatively lines up to return from the 60-day injured list at some point in the second half of June.