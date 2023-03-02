Flaherty had his Grapefruit League debut pushed back to Sunday due to lower half discomfort, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Flaherty was originally scheduled to debut Saturday. If this remains a one-day delay, it should hardly be a blip, but the 27-year-old right-hander carries a ton of injury risk in general after logging only 154.2 total major-league innings for the Cardinals between 2020-2022. He tossed just 36 frames for St. Louis last year.