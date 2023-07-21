Flaherty (7-6) took the loss Friday, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk over six innings against the Cubs. He struck out six.

Aside from a four-run third, Flaherty was sharp, but during that tumultuous inning, the right-hander allowed two home runs and an RBI double -- all to left-handed hitters. Coming into the contest, Flaherty had surrendered just three runs over his previous three outings (18.2 innings) and posted a 16:7 K:BB during that stretch. He'd also given up just one home run over his past 10 appearances, and Friday's outing was the first time this season he allowed multiple long balls in the same game. Flaherty started just 32 games from 2020-2022, so it's encouraging to see him pitching on a regular basis in 2023, but he's been a hit-or-miss fantasy option thus far.