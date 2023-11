The Cardinals claimed Young off waivers from the Cubs on Monday.

The Cubs had removed Young from their 40-man roster last week and he'll now join their rival. Young, 28, boasted a .310/.417/.577 batting line with 21 home runs over 90 games this season at Triple-A Iowa. He's slashed .210/.290/.435 across 22 contests at the major-league level and can handle the corner infield and outfield spots.