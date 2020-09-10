Oviedo, who is on the COVID-19 injured list, could return to the rotation for Monday's doubleheader against the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

He came into contact with someone who had exposure to the virus and tested positive, but Oviedo is symptom-free and has tested negative. He will continue self-isolating and receiving daily testing. General manager John Mozeliak said a Sunday return is unlikely but Oviedo might be able to start one half of Monday's doubleheader against the Brewers if he continues to test negative and shows no symptoms.