Yepez went 2-for-3 with his seventh double of the season in Monday's 2-0 loss to the Brewers.

Yepez accounted for the Cardinals' only extra-base hit on the night and looks poised to recapture a steady role after he was on the bench for the team's previous four games. Though he filled in at first base Monday while Paul Goldschmidt served as the Cardinals' designated hitter, Yepez projects to see most of his playing time at DH or in left field for the foreseeable future after Tyler O'Neill (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list prior to the series opener in Milwaukee.