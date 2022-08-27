Yepez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.
Yepez was called up Friday and went hitless in his lone at-bat as a pinch hitter Friday against Atlanta. The 24-year-old will head back to the minors after Nolan Arenado was reinstated from the paternity list Saturday.
