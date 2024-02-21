Middleton (illness) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Middleton was a late arrival to camp after he battled a stomach bug last week, but the fact that he's taking the mound to face hitters Wednesday suggests he's overcome the illness. After signing a one-year, $5 million contract in free agency, Middleton is projected to be a key part of the late-inning bridge to closer Ryan Helsley in 2024.