Middleton (illness) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Middleton was a late arrival to camp after he battled a stomach bug last week, but the fact that he's taking the mound to face hitters Wednesday suggests he's overcome the illness. After signing a one-year, $5 million contract in free agency, Middleton is projected to be a key part of the late-inning bridge to closer Ryan Helsley in 2024.
More News
-
Cardinals' Keynan Middleton: Battling stomach bug•
-
Cardinals' Keynan Middleton: Links up with Cardinals•
-
Yankees' Keynan Middleton: Activated from 15-day IL•
-
Yankees' Keynan Middleton: Likely for weekend return•
-
Yankees' Keynan Middleton: Slated for bullpen session•
-
Yankees' Keynan Middleton: On track to return on homestand•