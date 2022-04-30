Whitley allowed a run on three hits and struck out two in one inning during Friday's 6-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Whitley allowed an RBI single to Sergio Alcantara in the eighth inning. This was Whitley's first run allowed in 6.1 innings this season. The right-hander is 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 3:1 K:BB across six appearances, though he has yet to see much true high-leverage work.