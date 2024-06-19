The Cardinals activated Gibson (personal) from the bereavement list Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Gibson will start Wednesday's game in Miami after being away from the club for a few days to tend to personal matters. The right-hander is coming off arguably his best outing of the season, having struck out six over seven scoreless frames last Friday in a win over the Cubs.
