Gibson was scratched from Wednesday's start in Miami due to back tightness, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Matthew Liberatore will draw the start Wednesday on short notice, as Gibson's back must have tightened up on him while he was warming up before the game. Consider Gibson day-to-day until the Cardinals provide more details.
