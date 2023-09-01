The Cardinals activated Noobaar (groin) from the 10-day injured list Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Nootbaar was placed on the injured list Aug. 17 after getting hit below the belt by a foul tip. He went 3-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored during his two-game rehab assignment and will be back starting in center field Friday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Starting rehab assignment Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Not activated, but close to return•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Nearing return from IL•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Placed on 10-day IL•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Cleared of structural damage•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Sidelined Thursday•