Nootbaar (cramps) will start in right field and bat leadoff in Monday's game against the Marlins.

Nootbaar was forced out late in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Yankees after dealing with some muscle cramping, but after recovering overnight, he's good to go as the Cardinals kick off a three-game set in Miami. The 27-year-old had made each of his previous three starts in left field but will shift over to right Monday while Jordan Walker gets the evening off.