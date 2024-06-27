Nootbaar (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Nootbaar said he expects his rehab assignment to last roughly six games, which would put him in line to return to the active roster July 5 for the beginning of St. Louis' series with the Nationals. The 26-year-old outfielder has spent nearly a month on the injured list after straining his left oblique during a game in late May.