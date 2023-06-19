The Cardinals reinstated Nootbaar (back) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's series opener in Washington.

St. Louis activated Nootbaar after he capped off a three-game rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield with a four-hit, two-homer effort Sunday. Now healthy again after a three-week absence due to a lower-back contusion, Nootbaar should settle back into a near-everyday role in the corner outfield while likely occupying a spot near the top of the batting order when St. Louis faces right-handed pitching.