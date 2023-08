Nootbaar (abdomen) was cleared of any structural damage after undergoing medical testing at a St. Louis hospital Wednesday night, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Nootbaar took a foul tip to a sensitive area in Wednesday's series finale against the Athletics and is not in the Cardinals' starting lineup for Thursday's series opener versus the Mets. He only has some minor soreness, though, and is expected to return at some point during the four-game weekend set at Busch Stadium.