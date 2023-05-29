Nootbaar was removed from Monday's game versus the Royals due to lower-back spasms. He went hitless in his lone plate appearance prior to exiting the game.

Nootbaar looked like he might have hurt his back after making a catch and falling into the outfield wall in the second inning. He was removed in the third after pulling up while chasing down a ball in the gap in the third. The Cardinals are calling the outfielder day-to-day. With a game Tuesday and then consecutive off days Wednesday and Thursday, Nootbaar seems likely to be out until at least Friday.