Nootbaar went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 8-6 win over the Red Sox.

Nootbaar provided an RBI double in the sixth inning and added a game-tying RBI single in the ninth before scoring on a Nolan Gorman home run. Through 10 games in May, Nootbaar is hitting .389 (14-for-36) with three extra-base hits and three steals. The outfielder is up to a .302/.444/.442 slash line with three home runs, 13 RBI, 14 runs scored, a career-high five steals and three doubles through 108 plate appearances.