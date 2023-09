Nootbaar went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Brewers.

Prior to Tuesday, Nootbaar had gone 0-for-15 with three walks across his last four games. That small slump hasn't cost him a regular role or a spot atop the lineup against right-handed pitchers. The outfielder has maintained a .265/.373/.425 slash line with 13 home runs, 11 steals, 43 RBI and 69 runs scored over 106 games this season.