Nootbaar went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Pirates.
Nootbaar went 2-for-12 with three walks, a home run and a stolen base over three games versus the Pirates during this weekend's series, his first action since mid-August. He's back to playing a starting role in center field after recovering from a groin injury. The outfielder has also returned to the leadoff spot versus right-hander pitchers. Nootbaar is slashing .279/.381/.452 with 13 home runs, 40 RBI, 63 runs scored and nine stolen bases through 93 contests overall. He's also maintained strong strikeout (19.6 percent) and walk (14.1 percent) rates.
More News
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Homers in second game back•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Activated from IL•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Starting rehab assignment Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Not activated, but close to return•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Nearing return from IL•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Placed on 10-day IL•