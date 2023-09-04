Nootbaar went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Pirates.

Nootbaar went 2-for-12 with three walks, a home run and a stolen base over three games versus the Pirates during this weekend's series, his first action since mid-August. He's back to playing a starting role in center field after recovering from a groin injury. The outfielder has also returned to the leadoff spot versus right-hander pitchers. Nootbaar is slashing .279/.381/.452 with 13 home runs, 40 RBI, 63 runs scored and nine stolen bases through 93 contests overall. He's also maintained strong strikeout (19.6 percent) and walk (14.1 percent) rates.