Nootbaar (heel) is starting in center field and batting fourth Monday against Arizona, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Nootbaar was lifted from Sunday's series finale against the Cubs with right heel soreness, but it won't force him to miss any additional action. The USC product is slashing .276/.368/.461 with three home runs, six RBI, two stolen bags and 18 runs scored through 20 appearances this month.