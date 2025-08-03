Nootbaar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

After missing about three weeks due to a left costochondral sprain, Nootbaar made his return to the St. Louis lineup in Saturday's 8-5 win, starting in right field while going 1-for-5 with two strikeouts. He'll cede his spot in the outfield to Jordan Walker in the series finale, but Nootbaar should be near-everyday player against right-handed pitching now that he's healthy again.