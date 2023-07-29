Nootbaar went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Friday's loss to the Cubs.

Nootbaar accounted for the Cardinals' only two runs Friday. The 25-year-old has caught fire recently, going 9-for-19 (.474) with four homers and a 7:1 BB:K over his last six games. On the year, Nootbaar is now slashing .271/.377/.431 with 23 extra-base hits and 51 runs scored through 319 plate appearances.