Nootbaar underwent surgery Oct. 7 on both heels to shave down Haglund's deformities, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear how long Nootbaar's heels have bothered him, and it's also uncertain how long his rehab is expected to take. Nootbaar finished with career highs in games played (135) and plate appearances (583) this season but posted a disappointing .234/.325/.361 batting line with 13 home runs.