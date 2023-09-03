Nootbaar went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Pirates.

Nootbaar returned Friday from a two-week absence due to a groin injury. He's just 1-for-9 across two contests since he was activated from the injured list. Prior to sustaining the injury, he hit .333 (18-for-54) in August. For the season, he's at a .278/.378/.453 slash line, 13 long balls, 40 RBI, 61 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 92 contests in a breakout campaign. He should see plenty of playing time in the outfield over the final month of the season.