Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Likely out until Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol indicated Sunday that Nootbaar (intercostal) will likely remain out of the lineup until at least Tuesday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Nootbaar has been in and out of the lineup over the past week due to a left intercostal injury. With the Pirates scheduled to start left-hander Andrew Heaney on Monday, it makes sense to give the lefty-swinging Nootbaar another day of rest. While the Cardinals seem hopeful that Nootbaar will be ready to go Tuesday, a stint on the 10-day injured list cannot be ruled out, given the nature of the injury.
