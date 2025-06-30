Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol indicated Sunday that Nootbaar (intercostal) will likely remain out of the lineup until at least Tuesday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Nootbaar has been in and out of the lineup over the past week due to a left intercostal injury. With the Pirates scheduled to start left-hander Andrew Heaney on Monday, it makes sense to give the lefty-swinging Nootbaar another day of rest. While the Cardinals seem hopeful that Nootbaar will be ready to go Tuesday, a stint on the 10-day injured list cannot be ruled out, given the nature of the injury.