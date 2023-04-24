Nootbaar went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Mariners.

Nootbaar took the first pitch he saw from Chris Flexen over the fence for a leadoff homer. Sunday was Nootbaar's first multi-hit effort in eight games this season, and he's scored in six of those contests. The big game raised his average 80 points to .280, and he's added two long balls, four RBI and seven runs scored with an 11:8 BB:K. More efforts like this one could help him stand out in a crowded battle for playing time in the Cardinals' outfield.